SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A family — including a baby and toddler — was inside their Sanford home when a massive tree fell on it Friday as storms hit the area.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at the home at Alcott and 3rd Streets in Sanford, officials said.

Victoria Sepulveda, who lives in the house, said five people were inside at the time — including her six-month-old son and her toddler daughter who turns three this weekend.

Sepulveda managed to get out of the house — and began screaming for help, she said.

But three people were still trapped inside. They were later rescued by fire crews.

She said the bathroom and one bedroom are the only rooms not destroyed.

Sepulveda went to the hospital along with another person from the home. They were both later released.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.