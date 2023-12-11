VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man has likely found his way onto the naughty list.

On Monday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Aaron Shayne Oxendine after items intended to be Christmas gifts were stolen from a home in the Vass area on Thursday.

Oxendine, 23, is accused of breaking and entering into a home in the Woodlake community where several gifts were stolen. Moments later, deputies quickly obtained a description of Oxendine’s vehicle, described by witnesses as “suspicious.”

The car was found a short distance away with Oxendine, the gifts and several elicit drugs inside, according to Major J. A. Conway of the sheriff’s office.

After not initially pulling over for the lights and sirens, Oxendine was stopped and arrested on the spot Thursday, Major Conway said, where property stolen during the break-in was recovered from the vehicle. Meth and cocaine were also found, according to his list of charges, including five felonies.

Oxendine was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to heed light or siren.

Oxendine is set to remain in the Moore County Detention Center through the new year with a first appearance in court scheduled for Jan. 3 and a secured bond set at $75,000.