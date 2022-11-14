BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bailey Police Department K9 officer who was placed on leave last week pending an investigation has decided to withdraw a settlement in the small Nash County town, his attorney said on Monday.

According to Jack Nickels, Officer Evan Sokolove’s attorney, the reason for the withdrawal is to prevent the possible loss of his police certification.

Nickels told CBS 17 on Monday that if Sokolove resigns while under investigation then the commission that issues his police certification will revoke it.

According to Nickels, he and Sokolove will instead be waiting to see how the investigation plays out.

On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove have been put on an administrative leave.

No answer has been provided thus far by the town as to why the pair were put on leave, but the Nash County Sheriff’s Office will continue to help provide law enforcement coverage in the area through the end of the month, Major Eddie Moore told CBS 17 on Monday.

Moore said the town’s police force is typically comprised of three full-time staff and a handful of part-time officers.