View of a barber shop sign (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images).

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.

Nash County EMS transported 34-year-old Steven Webb to ECU Health where he remains in critical condition.

Police said Webb got into a “verbal altercation with an unknown person inside” and “afterward, the victim was shot in the parking lot behind the business.”

Since last night, officers have identified Larry Braswell, 41, as the suspect. He has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and is in the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.