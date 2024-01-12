WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — People in the Wilson area are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing, endangered man with bare feet.

Jonathan Parker Davis is a 37-year-old described by the NC Department of Public Safety as someone who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Davis went missing from the Wilson Medical Center at 1705 Tarboro Street, according to the NC Missing Endangered Alert website. From there, he was last seen heading toward the Regency Park area near Forest Hills Road.

No photo was available of Davis, but police describe him as a while male with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes wearing blue hospital scrubs with no socks or shoes. He stands roughly six foot, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call H. Little at the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.