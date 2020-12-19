BB&T Towers in downtown Wilson imploded to make way for retail and residential development

WILSON, NC (WNCN) — Downtown looks a bit different after developers imploded the BB&T Towers which had stood since the early 1970’s.

“I’m 20 years old, and seeing that building was a big part of Wilson,” said Joshua Sessoms.

The building was quickly brought down in one blast.

“Our skyline is gone now,” said Mike Millinder.

Crews quickly got to work cleaning up the smoldering soot as soon as the dust settled.

“There wasn’t a countdown or nothing just boom,” said Millinder. “You could feel it. It was pretty cool. It’s something you don’t see every day.”

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Sessoms. “When it popped off my heart kind of skipped a beat. The power that it had was just awesome.”

“When it was over, I said do it again that was fun,” said Millinder.

Renderings released by the City of Wilson show a remodeled downtown where the BB&T Towers once stood with retail and residential development adjacent to the new YMCA.

“I think it will be good for downtown for them to bring some more stuff down here,” said Millinder.

“I can’t wait to see what they’re going to with Wilson,” said Sessoms. “I’m just glad I could be here to see it.”