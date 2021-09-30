Be prepared to wait: Wilson drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic expected to draw big crowd

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Wilson is hosting a drive-thru clinic Thursday for anyone eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

It starts at 8 a.m. at the old Parkwood Mall. The city says while no one has to pre-register for the shot, you’re asked to fill out a consent form before you show up today. You’re also advised to prepare for a long wait.

The police department will be at and near the clinic to help with traffic control.

This drive-thru vaccine event comes as the state reports 48 percent of people in Wilson County have at least one dose of a vaccine and 44 percent are fully vaccinated.

For more on the event and the consent form, click here.

