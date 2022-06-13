RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s going to be hot this week, and a heat advisory has been issued for multiple days.

If you’re needing a place to go to cool off, the list below has locations of cooling stations in the Triangle area.

Cumberland County

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR) centers; click here for locations

Department of Social Services, located at 1225 Ramsey St, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cumberland County Department of Public Health, located at 1235 Ramsey St., 1 st floor lobby from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

floor lobby from Cumberland County Public Libraries; click here for hours and locations.

Wake County