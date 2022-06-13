RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s going to be hot this week, and a heat advisory has been issued for multiple days.
If you’re needing a place to go to cool off, the list below has locations of cooling stations in the Triangle area.
Cumberland County
- Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR) centers; click here for locations
- Department of Social Services, located at 1225 Ramsey St, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cumberland County Department of Public Health, located at 1235 Ramsey St., 1st floor lobby from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cumberland County Public Libraries; click here for hours and locations.
Wake County
- Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Pkwy NE, Fuquay-Varina
- Wake County Libraries; click here for locations.