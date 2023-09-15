BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Benson police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday evening.

At 7:04 p.m. Friday, Benson police officers responded to a call in the 500 block of East Benton Street.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officers and EMS assisted until the victim was transported for further care.

The suspect is a male and approximately 25 years old. He left the scene in what is believed to be a white passenger vehicle, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Jared Jordan at 919-894-2091 or by email at jrjordan@bensonpd.org.

This is a developing story.