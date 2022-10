GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday has been identified.

Gary Allen Edenfield, 55, of Goldsboro was struck around 3:52 p.m. while on a bicycle in the 1200 block of East Beech Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers said the motor vehicle that hit the cyclist was located, along with its driver.

The investigation remains ongoing.