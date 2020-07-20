Big box stores begin to require face coverings for all customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You may notice some big changes the next time you head to your favorite big box store.

Don Jones was greeted by an unexpected sight when he went to Walmart Monday morning to buy clothes for work.

“Everyone seems to be wearing masks,” said Jones.

Not only is the nation’s largest retailer requiring masks, but they’re limiting the number of customers inside the store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You just walk in,” said Samantha Cook. “They count how many people are going in. They make sure you’re wearing your mask and as long as you they’ll let you in. If you’re not they ask you to wear your mask, and if you’re not you can’t come in.”

Jones said he does feel safer with other customers wearing a mask.

Jones may feel safer inside of the store, but outside the sweltering heat is making it hard on some people.

“It’s definitely a health risk because it is so hot, and it’s hard to breathe in,” said Cook. “It’s definitely a health risk, but just go earlier in the day. You can make it work around it.”

While Walmart isn’t offering free face coverings to shoppers, the Health Ambassadors at the entrance will work with shoppers to find a solution.

“It doesn’t even have to be like anything special,” said Cook. “Just wear something to cover your face. It’s not just for you, but it’s for protection of other people. Just wear something quick.”

CVS is also instituting a mandatory mask requirement on Monday.

Harris Teeter’s mask policy will begin Wednesday while Target will implement their mask policy beginning Aug. 1.