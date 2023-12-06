RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Connectivity is the main goal for a new billion-dollar project coming to Raleigh.

From Raleigh to Richmond, a route that’s on track for the future.

“In the future will be thinking of this not just as a train station, but almost the way we think of like a small airport would be for us,” said Joe Milazzo, the Executive Director of the Regional Transportation Alliance.

Milazzo said he’s more than on board with the $1 billion project to create a new rail route connecting Raleigh to Richmond, Va.

“From a business standpoint, any way you can make connectivity better, easier, seamless, less stressful. It’s a way that helps us attract new jobs, new employers, and the associates to say ‘Hey, I feel more comfortable with that.’,” he added.

The funds are coming from the federal, bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that Sen. Thom Tillis said he helped push.

“I believe rail is a part of our future and it has to be sustaining,” Tillis said. “It has to make sense.”

The route is going to be part of the S-line, made to better connect Washington D.C., Virginia, and North Carolina.

Tillis said it’s a project that will require a lot of thought and development.

“We know that will at least have funding, there are plans in place. Those they’re are going to have to be refined before we can answer a question about when it actually would come live or in what sequence it would come live,” he added.

Tillis said Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg will have more details and the official announcement later this week, adding that Buttigieg will also be coming to North Carolina.