RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options.

There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut.

Get three of each plus three of the Original Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts and you’ve got what they’re calling the Biscoff Lover’s Dozen.

Where can I find them?

The new arrivals are available at the following locations in and around the Triangle:

— Durham – 3536 Hillsborough Road

— Raleigh – 549 N. Person Street

— Knightdale – 6727 Knightdale Boulevard

— Fuquay-Varina – 728 N. Judd Parkway

— Wake Forest – 11721 Retail Drive

Looking for other locations or where to find them in grocery stores? Take a look here.

Be quick, too. This mashup of flavors will only be available through January 29.