RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What’s better than the smell and taste of fresh warm doughnuts mixed with another fan-favorite treat? Krispy Kreme is bringing back Biscoff doughnuts for the new year for a limited time.

Starting on Jan. 8, Krispy Kreme is offering the following:

NEW Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff® Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, dipped in Biscoff® Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff® Cookie crumble and Biscoff® Cookie Butter drizzle.

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff doughnuts landed for the first time in the U.S., so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a statement. “These doughnuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness. Biscoff is back at Krispy Kreme!”

The limited time doughnuts are being sold in Krispy Kreme locations and grocery stores. Click here to see the closest location to you.