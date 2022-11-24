Shoppers at Crabtree Valley mall ahead of Black Friday (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Thanksgiving is a time we have with family and friends to share and connect, but the day also rings in the holiday shopping season.

And if you’re planning to shop on Black Friday, CBS 17 has the list of when area store locations are opening:

Crabtree Valley Mall opens at 8 a.m.

The Streets at Southpoint opens at 9 a.m., but individual stores may open earlier.

Carolina Premium Outlets opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Most Best Buy locations are opening at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.

Most Target locations are opening at 7 a.m.

Walmart locations will open at 6 a.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue is opening at 9 a.m.

Raleigh’s Dillard’s will open at 9 a.m.

Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center will open at 7 a.m.