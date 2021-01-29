Black ice a concern on some central NC roads through the morning commute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A hard freeze Friday morning could lead to patches of black ice on roadways around Raleigh and northern counties.

The CBS 17 morning team reported some icy spots on their way into work.

Photo of black ice via Laura Smith/CBS 17

(Graphic courtesy of NOAA)

The icy spots form from any lingering moisture and slush on area streets, roads, and walking areas after Thursday’s snowstorm. It’s also tough to see while walking and driving. Temperatures will be below freezing through 10 a.m. Friday.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first so drive slow and steady over them.

If you come across black ice, don’t press on the accelerator or slam on the brake. Experts say the best thing you can do is allow your vehicle to pass over the ice and try to keep the steering wheel straight.