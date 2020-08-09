Black Lives Matter billboard beside Confederate flag in Pittsboro may come down soon

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A large “Black Lives Matter” billboard that’s garnered a lot of attention in Pittsboro may soon be coming down.

The billboard, funded by activist groups RREPS and Emancipate NC, is displayed next to a large Confederate flag — both even sharing the same property.

However, the property owner has now told the billboard agency that he wants the billboard and its message removed from the grounds.

Kerwin Pittman, founder of one of the organizations behind the billboard, says the removal won’t stop their push for racial justice.

“For anybody to give up currency to take a message away just shows you where they stand in the battle against injustice and he’s definitely on the wrong side of history with this one,” said Kerwin Pittman, a community activist, who is a founder of RREPS.

The “Black Lives Matter” billboard has stood for less than a month and will likely be removed by September.

The billboard agency has offered to find an alternate location for the billboard or issue a refund to the activist groups.

The property owner has not responded to CBS 17 requests for an interview.

