Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A group in Pittsboro has erected a Black Lives Matter billboard to counter a Confederate flag that stands along a road in the state.
An official with a group that supported the project says the sign was unveiled in Pittsboro and funded by residents in the city.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for the sign said the billboard was a way to show Confederate flags “do NOT represent” Pittsboro.
Sam White had been leasing the billboard on his property to an outdoor advertising company.
He says he told the company he didn’t want a Black Lives Matter sign on his property.
He says he wants the sign down when the company’s lease expires at the end of August.
