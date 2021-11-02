Black-owned restaurant in Franklinton vandalized for the 4th time in 6 months, co-owner says

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Black-owned Jamaican restaurant in Franklinton was vandalized for the fourth time in the past six months on Monday, a co-owner of The Jamaican Patty Shack told CBS 17.

The business, which is owned by a husband and wife team, had already been vandalized three times before the latest incident.

Around six months ago, someone threw rice noodles and corn around the building in order to attract rodents. In the second incident, the internet cable behind the business was cut. In the third instance of vandalism, bricks were thrown through the side and back windows of the restaurant.

In the latest act of vandalism, bricks were thrown through a window of the restaurant and someone wrote “Get the hell out of Franklinton” in chalk in front of the building.

The owners said they have filed police reports and that Franklinton police have been doing a good job helping them out.

The couple installed security cameras and told CBS 17 they’re working to pull footage for police to review.