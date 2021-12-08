Bloods gang member sentenced for gun and heroin crimes after Rocky Mount bust

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A known member of the Rocky Mount Bloods Gang has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for gun and drug charges.

The Department of Justice said on Sept. 17, Cedrick Charles Williams, 33, pled guilty to:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and cocaine

Distribution of a quantity of heroin

Distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting

Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin(2)

Aiding and abetting

Court documents and other information presented in court said that between Nov. 2019 and Feb. 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Rocky Mount Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating Williams’ drug trafficking activities.

On Nov. 22, 2019, detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department said they saw Williams drive to a house in Rocky Mount known for drug dealing. Detectives said they believed Williams engaged in a drug transaction and then the house.

He was then stopped by officers for multiple traffic violations. Officers said Williams refused to provide identification and became increasingly uncooperative.

His car was searched and officers found $4,891 in cash, a loaded handgun, more than 20 grams of cocaine and 21 individual doses of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, officials said.

Later on Feb. 5 and 17, 2020, an informant with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office bought 28 individual doses of heroin from Williams. Police said they later learned that Williams bought his drugs in Henderson, North Carolina.

On Feb. 20, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s office stopped Williams on his way back to Rocky Mount from Henderson. They found 100 doses of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. The DOJ said his wife and two minor children were in the car with him.

The very next day, he was stopped again along the same route with this wife. Police said they found another 201 doses of the mixture of heroin and fentanyl on him.

Williams had a prior felony conviction for firing a gun into an occupied property which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Other previous charges included assault on a government official, Assault on a female, and assault and battery.

“The Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina are aggressively combatting drug traffickers and violent gang members. This sentence reflects the coordinated efforts by dedicated federal and local law enforcement agents to protect our community from those who sell heroin and fentanyl on our streets, “said U.S. Attorney Michal F. Easley, Jr. in a statement.