DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need.

Early prescription refills are available to customers in every city or town within Moore County, including Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen, Robbins, Carthage, Vass, Cameron, Taylortown, Pinebluff, Foxfire, Whispering Pines, as well as all areas within the unincorporated Moore County, BCBS said Monday.

Members with questions about their coverage may log in to their self-service portal at blueconnectnc.com. It will also allow them to send a secure message or contact the customer service number on the back of their Blue Cross NC ID card.

As the power outage continues, Blue Cross NC will continue to update customers through the company’s social media channels, it said.

The early prescription refill policy does not apply to controlled substances.