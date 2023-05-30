LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and shooting at a residence received additional charges on May 24.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said on May 22, four suspects shot at a residence in Harnett County and used a gold BMW to flee the area.

Investigators identified Amari Rayvon Matos, 20, of Sanford, as one of the four suspected shooters. Taylorsville Police Department officers arrested Matos on May 24 after a vehicle pursuit where he wrecked the stolen BMW.

The sheriff’s office said Matos is in Alexander County and initially charged him with two counts of attempted murder and felony conspiracy.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said on Tuesday additional charges are being filed regarding the shooting incident.

Matos is being held under a $1 million bond in the Alexander County Detention Center.