RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bobby Flay is coming down the runway.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is making its landing at North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to a news release.

The site is expected to open at the end of 2024.

“As we continue to expand, I am thrilled to bring Bobby’s Burgers to RDU, which is already well-established as being one of the nation’s hubs for high-profile restaurants,” said Flay, the world renowned chef. “This will be our second airport location, and I’m so happy that we’ll soon be able to reach hungry travelers going to and from Raleigh bringing the crave-able flavors of Bobby’s Burgers wherever our dedicated guests are.”

Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the U.S., the release stated.

Grove Bay Concessions, a Miami-based restaurant group, will own and operate the new restaurant.