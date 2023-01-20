OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.

When they arrived, they said they found the remains of a white male.

Based on the state and condition of the body, the SBI was requested to assist in processing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the body may have been at the location for a long period of time based on its condition.

They said there was no identification found in the area, however, there were visible tattoos still present they believe will help identify the person.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of the tattoos.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI and the medical examiner are working to identify the man and notify his family.

They plan to provide more information after doing so.

“Out of respect for the family of the deceased individual we will not provide any further details until such time the the GCSO and SBI have determined our findings,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said there appears to be no risk to the community regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information about a missing or endangered white male are asked to contact the Granville County Sheriff’s Office at 919-693-3213.