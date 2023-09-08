PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A hiker in northern Chatham County found a body Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that came in around 4:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon from a hiker who reported finding a dead body near a creek close to the Orange County line. According to a release, the location was near the Walmart on 12500 U.S. 15-501.

When investigators arrived, they found no apparent signs of foul play. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says the body has been tentatively identified, but an autopsy will be conducted to provide positive identification and determine the cause of death.