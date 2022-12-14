WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family in Roanoke Rapids last week.

West was one of three former suspects in a 2017 Enfield quadruple murder. The person who falsely identified West as a suspect recanted their statement and charges were dropped against West. He was released from jail last year.

After hours of maneuvering underwater on Wednesday, crews pulled West’s car out of the water. While Martin confirmed a person was inside, he could not say who the person was.

Martin later sent an investigation update, just before 6:20 p.m., saying the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke Rapids Police Department still could not give an ID “due to the condition of the body.”

“It is very difficult. It is also very difficult with the rapid flow of the current here in the Roanoke River to make a positive identification. Especially from the condition we have and the position of the body is in right now, we’re going to rely on professionals for that so that we make sure we have proper factual information,” Martin told CBS 17.

In order to get an ID, Martin said an autopsy must be performed.

Martin said detectives received an anonymous tip that West’s vehicle was in the river in Weldon. It was found about 100 yards southeast of the Weldon boat ramp. Martin said how the vehicle got into the water was still under investigation and wasn’t sure how long it had been submerged.

After being underwater for so long, Martin said it would be difficult to gather clues from the body and vehicle. The vehicle was taken to another site for investigators to search.

There is no determination at this point about whether the case is a homicide investigation.