3 bodies found in car submerged in Robeson County pond

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Divers found three bodies inside a car in a pond in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Crews were called to Maxton Pond at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported seeing two lights and a tag submerged in the water, according to Robeson County Emergency Management officials. The Queheel Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue also were called out.

Robeson County Emergency Management photo

After divers entered the pond, they found the car and discovered three bodies inside. The divers were still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon working with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Evidence leads us to believe it was a traffic-related incident and the highway patrol, which was already on scene, took over,” said Wilkins.

No information is available about the victims as of Wednesday morning. Officials are unsure how long the vehicle had been in the water.

