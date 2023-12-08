SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department announced a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to Mount Hope Cemetery at 405 W. Morganton Road around 11:12 a.m. in reference to a body found.

Officers identified him as Kaslo Deon McKinnon, 41, of Southern Pines.

According to police, the cause of death for McKinnon is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the community at this point.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Southern Pines

Police Department’s Investigation Division at (910) 693-1481 or the Crime Tip Line at (910)

693-4110.