HALIFAX, N.C. — A man whose body was found in a wooded area late Saturday night in Enfield has been identified.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 59-year-old Michael Darren Coburn, of Whitakers, was found near the intersection of Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mills roads in Enfield. Authorities used fingerprints to identify Coburn on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as suspicious and is awaiting a medical examiners report.

Anyone with information related to the death of Coburn are encouraged to report what they know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. Your information is confidential.