Body found of former UNC professor who went missing in NY during swim race

NEW YORK (WNCN) – The body of a former University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill professor was found Tuesday in the Hudson River in New York. He had gone missing during a weekend swim race, CBS New York reports.

Dr. Charles van der Horst’s body was found in the Fort Tyson area, sources told CBS New York. He was competing in one leg of the week-long Eight Bridges Hudson River swim.

A memorial service was held for van der Horst Tuesday a the Beth El Synagogue in Durham. Family and friends remembered him for his advocacy for access to healthcare and for his work in combating the HIV/AIDS disease and the stigma surrounding it.

Since his body had not yet been found, a casket was filled with meaningful reminders of his life and was then buried in Durham Hebrew Cemetery. He leaves behind his wife Laura and his daughters Anna and Sarah.

