Dead man found among burning buildings is believed to be homeowner, Harnett County deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A body found on a Harnett County property while two buildings were burning Friday night is believed to be the homeowner, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two fires were underway in two buildings at 143 Acorn Lane, which is at the dead-end of a road south of Sanford. The buildings that were on fire were not homes or dwellings, according to deputies.

A dead person was found in the backyard by firefighters who responded to the incident.

Sunday, deputies said the body was a man, but were unable to make an identification “due to the condition of the body.”

But, deputies said the homeowner is a 78-year-old man and “is believed to be the deceased.”

Officials said that the medical examiner would make the official identification.