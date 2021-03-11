Body of missing boater pulled from Cape Fear River

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a man who disappeared beneath the surface of a North Carolina river while he was in a small boat which authorities say was pulled into an undercurrent.

News outlets report the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 59-year-old Danny Bullard of Cameron was recovered on Thursday.

The Chatham County Emergency Operations Center reported the incident on Wednesday after a small boat was pulled into the undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure.

Bullard was wearing a black life jacket and was last seen floating in the middle of the Cape Fear channel.