Body of missing boater pulled from Cape Fear River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a man who disappeared beneath the surface of a North Carolina river while he was in a small boat which authorities say was pulled into an undercurrent.

News outlets report the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 59-year-old Danny Bullard of Cameron was recovered on Thursday.

The Chatham County Emergency Operations Center reported the incident on Wednesday after a small boat was pulled into the undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure.

Bullard was wearing a black life jacket and was last seen floating in the middle of the Cape Fear channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories