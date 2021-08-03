Body of Sampson County woman missing since June found, family says

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a Sampson County woman last seen in June has been found, family members confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro was lasts seen on June 9, Sampson County deputies said.

Lora Beamon, Kiara’s mother, said her daughter’s body was found on Boykin Bridge Road on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

She said the medical examiner confirmed the body to be Kiara’s.

Five days after Kiara Wiggins was reported missing, her husband, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, was taken into custody.

Carl Wiggins

Carl Wiggins, 49, was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance and was arrested following a pursuit on the interstate. According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when Four Oaks police officers in Johnston County noticed the vehicle Carl Wiggins was accused of stealing.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when the chase started, leading police briefly into Sampson County, back through Johnston County before ending in Wake County.

Deputies said the chase ended in Wake County after spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect’s vehicle to crash into a construction barrier on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.