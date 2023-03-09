PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a teenager who went missing on Jordan Lake has been recovered, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Chatham County authorities recovered the body of 15-year-old Roberto Enrique DeLeto who went missing Tuesday evening while riding a personal watercraft near Farrington Point Boat Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Road. He was found around 11 a.m. in the lake.

“The loss of a loved one is always difficult,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “And while this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for when we began our search Tuesday evening, we hope this provides the young man’s family with closure and some peace. I also want to thank all the first responders who worked so hard to bring closure to the family.”

Authorities launched a search of the water and the lake’s shoreline in an effort to find DeLeto who went missing after encountering mechanical problems with the personal watercraft while on the lake. The search continued all day Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning.

