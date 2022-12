Second grade teacher Sondra mackie with her check. (Photo from Scurlock Elementary School)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles.

Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles.

Mackie was chosen for her commitment to Scurlock, passion for learning, and her impact on students.

She plans to use the money to buy schools supplies and Christmas gifts for her students.