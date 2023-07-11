ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have determined that both drivers in a deadly two-vehicle collision on June 18 had been driving under the influence.

The wreck happened around 2:20 a.m. on June 18 in the 3000 block of South Church Street in Rocky Mount, police said. The preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles collided and there were five people involved.

Linda Roshedia Green. 42, of Rocky Mount, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said.

During the course of this investigation, the Rocky Mount Police Department Traffic Crash

Reconstruction Unit determined that one of the drivers, 27-year-old Naomi Green was impaired at the time of the crash. The victim was a passenger in her vehicle, police said.

She was charged with driving while impaired immediately following the crash.

After consultation with the Edgecombe County District Attorney’s Office, Green was additionally charged with driving while license revoked for an impaired revocation, failure to register a motor

vehicle, no liability insurance, and speeding.

The investigation also revealed that the driver of the other vehicle, Frank White V, 18, was also under the influence of alcohol. White was charged with misdemeanor death by

vehicle, unsafe movement violation, and driving by a person less than 21 years old after

consuming alcohol.

Both drivers in this incident were charged on citation and released.