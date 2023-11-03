LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old boy was rescued from a sinkhole Friday evening and taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to the Lillington Fire Department.

The sinkhole happened at a sediment pond in a new construction site on Day Song Court, which is located off N.C. 210 about five miles north of Lillington in Harnett County, firefighters said.

First responders were called to the incident at 6:16 p.m. They rescued the boy around 7:11 p.m.

Officials said the boy was riding his bike when he fell into the hole.

Lillington and Summerville Bunnlevel fire departments, Harnett County Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management, county EMS, and the Lillington Police Department responded to the incident.