FEARRINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies said this week they were seeking info about a man who stole from a hardware store hours after first cutting a cable lock.

The incident was reported on Nov. 11 at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 157 Chatham Downs Dr., according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect even changed clothes when he returned to the store hours later to take the items which were two backpack blowers — although he only got away with one, the news release said.

Photo from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

“The suspect used bolt cutters from inside the store to cut the cable lock for the blowers before leaving the store. Several hours later, the suspect … returned to the store, parking his blue passenger vehicle near the front entrance,” deputies said in the news release.

During the theft, the man entered the store, picked up two of the backpack blowers and put them near the front door, deputies said.

Photos from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

“An employee noticed one of the blowers and started investigating. The suspect then grabbed the other blower, fled through the front door, loaded it into the car, and quickly left,” the news release said.

Initially, the man with brown hair had on glasses, a blue/gray coat and pink pants, photos from deputies indicated.

Photos from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

When he returned for the actual theft, he was still wearing the glasses, but had changed into an orange jacket, blue jeans, and light brown shoes, the news release said.

Five photos were released of the suspect and the car he used, according to deputies.

Deputies said anyone who is able to identify the man should call the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911 and ask to speak with an officer.