CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were busted — along with their young child — in an RV meth lab right out of the hit TV show “Breaking Bad,” Lee County officials said Friday.

The bust included deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its Clandestine Lab Unit, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed Thursday on a recreational vehicle at 6831 Old Jefferson Davis Highway, about two miles north of Cameron, the news release said.

A sticker left by the NC SBI after a raid on an RV mobile meth lab that was called a “Breaking Bad-style” bust by Lee County deputies. Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said “agents located fentanyl, methamphetamine, and precursor chemicals and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine” during the Nov. 30 search.

The news release was titled “‘Breaking Bad’ style mobile meth lab busted in Lee County.” In the popular AMC TV show “Breaking Bad,” which ran from 2008 to 2013, the two main characters start off cooking meth in an RV.

In the Lee County bust, Eddie Michael Bird, 43, and Rachel Leigh Mabe, 36, were found with their young child in the RV, officials said.



The RV used in the ‘Breaking Bad’ TV show in an appearance at a celebration for the final episodes of ‘Breaking Bad’ on the Sony Pictures Television Lot, on Wednesday, July 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images)

Bird and Mabe were both charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl) five counts of possession of precursor materials with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

They were each held on a $100,000 secured bond, deputies said.