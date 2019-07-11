Henderson police officer shot in drive-by while investigating shooting, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 400-block of Charles Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a person lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning (CBS 17)

A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning (CBS 17)

A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning (CBS 17)

A bullet hole in a shutter at the scene of a drive-by shooting that injured an officer (CBS 17)

A neighbor reported hearing around 20 gunshots. At least one of the bullets ended up on his property, just feet from where a child plays (CBS 17)

A neighbor reported hearing around 20 gunshots. At least one of the bullets ended up on his property, just feet from where a child plays (CBS 17)

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an area hospital for further treatment.

The second shooting happened Thursday around 12 a.m. about a mile away on N. Pinkston Street, while police officers were conducting interviews about the Charles Street shooting, according to officials.

Police say a Henderson Police Department officer was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the area. The officer was transported to a local hospital.

Ronald Ragland, who lives on the street where the officer was shot, told CBS 17 that he heard about 20 gunshots and saw the officer being frantically loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Officers from the Henderson Police Department, Vance County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are actively investigating both shootings.

Anyone from the area that may have information on either of the two shootings is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now