RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breeze Airways announced a new nonstop route Tuesday from Raleigh Durham International Airport.

Starting Feb. 2, the airline is planning to add the new route connecting Raleigh-Durham to Akron-Canton, Ohio.

The airline, known for its low prices, said fares will start from $39 one way, if purchased by Oct. 30 for travel between Feb. 2 and Sept. 3 of 2024.

According to the City of Akron’s website, the city is known for being a world-renowned center of polymer research and development, with the Polymer Science Institute of the University of Akron making the city an international leader in education in the polymer field.

The City of Canton is best known as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, museums and national historic sites, according to their website.

Click here to see more flights from Breeze Airways.