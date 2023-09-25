MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For anyone on the fence about a weekend getaway or visiting family, a Monday announcement from Breeze Airways might just convince you to go for the tickets.

From Monday through Thursday, Breeze is offering 25% off all routes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The 25% is discounted from the base fare and can apply to any flight before Jan. 31, 2024.

To get the discount, flyers must use the promo code, “SOEXTRA.” If your trip is $150 or more, the airline said this promotion also gives travelers 5,000 BreezePoints, a $50 value, after that discounted trip to use towards a next flight.

Breeze currently offers nonstop service from RDU to:

New Orleans, LA

Providence, RI

Tampa, FL

Columbus, OH (seasonal)

Fort Myers, FL (seasonal)

Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV (seasonal)

Los Angeles, CA (seasonal)

A couple of rules and details to know with the promotion are that tickets must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from Sept. 25 through Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The travel date of the flight must fall between Sept. 26, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024.

The BreezePoints portion of the promotion is earned after travel and will be deposited into the booking guest’s account within 10 days after travel, and must be used within six months of receipt.

Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable and this cannot be combined with any other offer.