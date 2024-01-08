ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that threw a brick into a window.

On Sunday, police responded to a business at the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue regarding a man that threw a brick through a window.

Police said the suspect “was run off by an employee who was inside the business.” The suspect was also holding a cell phone and was actively talking on the phone during the crime.

Surveillance photo showing the suspect with a brick. (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

The suspect seen outside of the business. (Roanoke Rapids Police)

The suspect seen outside of the business. (Roanoke Rapids Police)

The suspect seen outside of the business. (Roanoke Rapids Police)

The suspect seen outside of the business. (Roanoke Rapids Police)

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, contact the Halifax County NC Crime Stoppers here. You can remain anonymous and get paid for your information.