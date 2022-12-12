RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A broad-daylight shooting in Raeford has been under investigation since Saturday afternoon, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:33 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of Rockfish Road for a reported shooting.

One male victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a release Monday. The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for further treatment, the release said.

The male’s condition and identity have not been shared as of Monday afternoon.

CBS 17 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for any updates to the investigation, including if any suspects have been found or charged in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Hoskins or Detective McBryde at 910-875-5111.