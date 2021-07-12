Broadcom in talks to buy SAS for $20B, Wall Street Journal reports

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Broadcom Inc. is in talks to buy Cary-based SAS for up to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.

WSJ reports the deal could be finalized in the coming weeks.

Broadcom is a semiconductor maker that the Wall Street Journal said has been built largely through acquisitions.

Broadcom moved its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S. in the wake of then-President Donald Trump denying the company’s bid to acquire rival Qualcomm in 2018.

SAS has its global headquarters in Cary and employs more than 12,000 worldwide – 5,000 of those employees work in Cary.

SAS was founded at North Carolina State University in the 1970s in part by current CEO James Goodnight.

