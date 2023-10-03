ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon from Roanoke Rapids has been charged with gun and marijuana offenses Tuesday morning after a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy stopped him.

Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling N.C. 48 near Roanoke Rapids due to drivers speeding in the area.

A deputy saw a vehicle with only one operating headlamp. He turned around and got behind the vehicle and then noticed it had a false registration tag displayed, the sheriff’s office said.

A traffic stop was conducted for the violation. As the deputy approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy began to speak with the driver, 32-year-old Trevonta Arshray Lynch, who told the deputy that he had a handgun and marijuana in the car.

Lynch then reached in the rear-passenger floorboard for the gun. He was immediately detained and the deputy called for assistance.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the deputy found a Taurus semi-automatic handgun, 83 grams of marijuana, scales, and packaging material, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy also learned that Lynch was a convicted felon and could not legally have the firearm.

Lynch was arrested and charged with:

Possession of firearm by a felon,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana,

Felony possession of marijuana,

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance,

Carrying a concealed firearm,

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia,

Driving while license revoked,

Fictitious registration tag, and

Driving without two headlamps.

He received no bond due to being on probation for felony flee to elude. In addition, he was already out on bond for charges from June. He was placed in the Halifax County Jail with a Oct. 26 court date.