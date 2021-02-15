Brooklyn man charged with starting Moore County fire that injured 1

JACKSON HAMLET, N.C. (WNCN) – A Brooklyn man is being held under a $750,000 bond after the sheriff’s office said he set a Moore County fire that injured a man.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reporter in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Jackson Hamlet area of the county, which sits between Pinehurst and Aberdeen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and one resident was treated for minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

“Deputies were able to quickly identify and detain one person on scene who was subsequently charged for setting the fire,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a release.

James Llewllyn McDowell, 72, of Brooklyn, New York was charged with felony first-degree arson and one count misdemeanor injury to real property.

He received a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The motive behind the fire remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.