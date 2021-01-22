Brothers wanted after man murdered outside apartment in Roanoke Rapids

(From left) Jonathan Brown and Joshua Brown. (Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids police)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for two brothers — one of whom is charged with murder — after a man was killed in a shooting at a Roanoke Rapids apartment complex last week.

Officers responded to the Windchase Apartment complex on Jan. 16 to find a man laying in front of a building. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim, identified as Curtis Graham, died.

Jonathan James Brown, 33, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Joshua Patrick Brown, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Neither suspect is in custody, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810, Investigator D. Moore at 252-533-2819, or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.