Brown water and 4 main breaks later, Spring Hope residents say they’re fed up

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four water main breaks in a month in one small Nash County town left neighbors and businesses fed up. They’re dealing with brown water and low pressure. They brought their concerns to town leaders Monday night.

Town leaders in Spring Hope admit there are problems, but said the last month is an outlier. They’re encouraging the community to come to them with ideas.

That was not good enough for some. The water coming out of Kyle Pritchard’s tap is brown.

“We go to run the bathwater for our daughter and it’s brown. We wash our dishes and the water is brown. We wash our clothes and the water is brown,” he explained.

The filters in his system already look brown and he said he changed them earlier in the day.

“That filter typically lasts about 30 days, and since we’ve moved here, that filter only lasts three to four days,” Pritchard said.

In the last month, there have been four water main breaks in Spring Hope. One left the entire town without water for three days.

Then, in the last couple of weeks, some neighbors have raised concerns about what’s actually in the water.

“So, you’re going to silence opposition,” said homeowner Robin Koricanek.

“A lot of my community, citizens of Spring Hope, myself included, thought we’d be able to ask questions of Envirolink,” another said.

Envionlink Inc. is the company the town pays to maintain the water system. Its representatives were at the meeting earlier and insisted the water is safe.

“We have to do full disclosure on those. Anything that is not kosher with the state,” regional manager Tracy Miller said. “The breaks, they’re going to happen unless your system is brand new.”

The mayor said they’re doing the best they can, but explained he doesn’t want to raise taxes.

“There is ongoing maintenance. Should there be more? Probably,” Spring Hope Mayor Buddy Gwaltney said.

In the end, the mayor recommended a town meeting between neighbors and Envirolink. They’re calling for a civilized discussion of the issues. No day or time has been set for that.