Buffalo Road canoe launch fails this week’s swim guide test, swim advisory issued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Buffalo Road’s canoe launch failed this week’s swim guide test, according to a release from Sound Rivers.

The Upper Neuse watershed contained fecal bacteria exceeding the recommended numbers for both the state and federal criteria.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets are advised to avoid the water or practice caution at this site, as exposure can cause an increased risk for gastrointestinal illness and skin infection, the release said.

Each week, Sound River gathers water from 46 recreation sites and in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins to test samples for E. coli to find out if it’s safe for the public to swim at these locations.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates.